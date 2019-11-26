Weather conditions will quickly deteriorate across the Sandhills, north central Nebraska and southwest Nebraska today. The combination of accumulating snow and blustery winds will create hazardous conditions for travel and outdoor activity in general. Blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT…for the following Nebraska counties: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of the panhandle, southwest, north central and west central Nebraska.
* WHEN...Through midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...for the following Nebraska counties: Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Custer including the cities of Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, and Broken Bow.
* WHAT...Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Most of north central Nebraska.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Wednesday.
IMPACTS Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Heavy blowing and drifting snow is expected this afternoon and this evening which could cause road closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
A few snow totals by noon CT provided by the NWS include 7 inches at Mullen and 6 inches at both Grant and Ainsworth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.