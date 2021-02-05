A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from 10 p.m. CST this evening (Friday, Feb. 5, 2021) until 9 a.m. CST tomorrow for Custer County in Nebraska including the city of Broken Bow.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.
Other counties also included in a Winter Storm Warning are Sherman, Howard, Merrick, Buffalo, Hall, Hamilton, York, Adams, Clay and Fillmore.
Much of central and northern Nebraska, including a large part of the Sandhills are under a Winter Weather Advisory.
Plan on slippery road conditions. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in the event of an emergency.
Wind chill values of 5 to 10 below are expected Saturday morning.
Call Nebraska 511 for latest road conditions.
