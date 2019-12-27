A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening (Dec. 27, 2019) TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Sunday for the following Nebraska counties:
Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry
including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey,Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson,Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell,Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion,Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood,Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
• WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected mainly tonight with ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches are likely. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
• WHERE...Portions of central, north central, panhandle, southwest and west central Nebraska.
• IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow Saturday night into Sunday could significantly reduce visibility.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain or a wintry mix of precipitation is expected tonight. This will be followed by the development of snow Saturday. Strong winds will develop Saturday night into Sunday producing areas of blowing and drifting snow making travel very difficult to impossible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.