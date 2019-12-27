A strong storm system will move through the region bringing the threat for accumulating snow, blowing snow and ice Friday night through Sunday (Dec. 27-29, 2019). A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for all of western and north central Nebraska.
Freezing rain and a wintry mix of precipitation is expected tonight (12/27/19) followed by a wintry mix changing over to snow Saturday into Sunday. Blowing snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday with near white out conditions possible.
Ice and/or snow covered roads will make travel hazardous Friday night into Saturday. Blowing snow Saturday night into Sunday could make travel very hazardous if not impossible. Strong winds coupled with ice covered power lines may lead to power outages.
At this time, the highest accumulations of snow (12-13 inches) is forecast for Keya Paha, Boyd, Rock, Brown and Holt Counties in Nebraska. Cherry and Custer Counties may receive 9-10 inches of snow with 6-7 inches possible for Lincoln, McPherson and Hooker Counties.
The greatest accumulation of ice is forecast for central to southwestern Nebraska with 0.15-0.18 inches possible.
