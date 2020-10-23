A winter storm watch has been issued for most of western and north central Nebraska from Saturday evening (Oct. 24, 2020) through Monday morning (Oct. 26, 2020) for the potential of 4 to 7 inches of snow.
There will be snow Saturday night through Sunday night along with the threat for blowing snow mainly during the day on Sunday. Cold wind chills of zero to 10 below are possible Monday morning.
Snow is expected to develop across northern Nebraska Saturday evening, then spread south in the central and southern Sandhills and southwest Nebraska overnight Saturday into Sunday morning with snow expected to end Sunday night.
While there is still some doubt as to the amount of snow, current thinking is that there is possibility of 4 to 7 inches in some areas.
The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect late Saturday night through Monday morning for the following Nebraska counties:Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, and Wauneta and Saturday evening through late Sunday night for the Nebraska counties of Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
There will be snow and blowing snow. Accumulations of five to seven inches are possible. Plan on slippery roads conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very cold wind chills of zero to below zero are possible Monday morning.
