Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.