According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all of western and north central Nebraska from Friday evening through Sunday morning.
There is increasing potential for winter weather to impact these areas with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. The location, amount and type of precipitation is dependent upon the track of the upper level low.
As of early Thursday morning (12/26/19), a possible half foot or more of snow for the Sandhills is in the forecast.
