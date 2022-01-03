Snow totals have been adjusted and Winter Storm Watches are now part of the weather event that is coming to western and central Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service Office in North Platte. Snowfall accumulations of five or more inches are possible in the watch areas.
One Winter Storm Watch includes the following Nebraska counties: Garden-Grant-Arthur-McPherson-Deuel-Keith-Lincoln including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Arthur,Tryon, Ringgold, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton and North Platte. It will be in effect from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.
Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Locally heavier amounts could occur from Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, 2022, through late Wednesday night.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Another watch includes Scotts Bluff County-Banner County-Morrill County-Kimball County-Cheyenne County including the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Angora,Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Kimball, Sidney, and Brownson.
This watch is also in effect from Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, 2022, through late Wwdnesday night. Moderate to heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
Dangerous travel conditions will be possible across the southern Nebraska panhandle and adjacent counties. In addition to locally heavy snowfall, drifting snow, and low visibilities, bitter cold temperatures and wind chill temperatures will also be a concern. Bitter cold wind chill temperatures of 25 to 35 below possible Wednesday night.
Strong winds are expected Tuesday ahead of the snow. The Sidney area could see gusts up to 60 mph. Central, north, west and southwest Nebraska could see gust greater than 40 or 50 mph in the 40s and 50s.
The area of greatest snowfall (more than 6 inches) has been expanded in western Nebraska. A band of 4 to 6 inches could reach from Oshkosh and Sidney to Curtis and Holdrege. Broken Bow is now forecast for 3 to 4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
