weather Jan 12 2022
National Weather Service - 01/12/22

The National Weather Service Office out of North Platte reports that a winter weather system will impact Central Nebraska and Northern Nebraska Friday and Friday night.

The best chance of snow will be across extreme north-central Nebraska, generally east of US-183,

Strong northerly winds up to 50 mph are also expected.

There is a small chance of freezing drizzle before precipitation changing to snow in northeast Nebraska.

