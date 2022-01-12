The National Weather Service Office out of North Platte reports that a winter weather system will impact Central Nebraska and Northern Nebraska Friday and Friday night.
The best chance of snow will be across extreme north-central Nebraska, generally east of US-183,
Strong northerly winds up to 50 mph are also expected.
There is a small chance of freezing drizzle before precipitation changing to snow in northeast Nebraska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.