Parts of Nebraska are under a Blizzard Warning this first week of April as a strong storm arrives tonight (Monday, April 3, 2023), bringing winds, snow, freezing precipitation and cold temps. Wind gust up to 45-55 mph will be possible. Temps favor snow but there may be areas of mixed precipitation.

Strong winds in combination with moderate to heavy snow will lead to very difficult if not impossible travel. Impacts will continue into Wednesday in snow areas.

Recommended for you