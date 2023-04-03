Parts of Nebraska are under a Blizzard Warning this first week of April as a strong storm arrives tonight (Monday, April 3, 2023), bringing winds, snow, freezing precipitation and cold temps. Wind gust up to 45-55 mph will be possible. Temps favor snow but there may be areas of mixed precipitation.
Strong winds in combination with moderate to heavy snow will lead to very difficult if not impossible travel. Impacts will continue into Wednesday in snow areas.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of western and north central Nebraska 4 a.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m Wednesday CT. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Cherry and Sheridan Counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heaviest accumulations of snow is expected over Cherry and Sheridan Counties and areas to the west and north. An area from Mullen to Ainsworth to Butte to O'Neill to Burwell has the greatest potential of freezing rain.
Northern Custer County may se1 to 2 inches of snow with Broken Bow forecast for less than an inch.
For Custer County, wind chills will fall into the teens later in the day with wind chills in the single digts in the morning, and teens and twenties later in the day.
