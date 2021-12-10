This column by Meghan G'Schwind was originally published in the Dec. 9, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Now that I work part-time in an office, I have come to appreciate my days on horseback more than ever. The weather we’ve been having lately has made it even more enjoyable to be outside! As I ride along behind our cows, I begin to contemplate the bigger meaning of the task at hand. Driving cattle to cornstalks is a normal fall occurrence around here, but that’s not the case everywhere.
When I first moved to Custer County from Wyoming, I had never heard of cattle grazing on corn fields. I couldn’t imagine there would be much to eat after the combine had gone through, but I quickly learned it’s a valuable source of winter feed. The combine leaves behind all of the leaves and husks from the corn plant, along with any corn that didn’t get picked up. All of that will provide adequate winter forage. The average cow will need around one acre of corn field per month.
Along with feed from the corn plant, our cows get special mineral and salt supplements. The mineral is a roughage buster that helps the cows better digest the corn plant and get the nutrients they need. They will also get a hay supplement if there’s too much snow to reach the leaves or it’s especially cold. Our cows will graze various corn fields throughout the winter until calving time in the spring.
For ranchers, corn fields offer a cheaper alternative to feeding hay or grazing grass all winter. For farmers, the cattle bring in an extra income and help fertilize the field. It’s a mutually beneficial situation, except for the person who has to put up all the fence around the fields!
Riding along in the December sunshine, I am grateful to live in a place where we have easy access to feed for our cattle. I think of all the ranchers in states like Montana who are struggling through a drought and have no hay to feed. Even if we have a dry year, there will always be irrigated corn fields to graze. We are truly blessed.
