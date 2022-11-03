NORTH PLATTE - Nov. 3, 2022 - There will be snow in the panhandle in the Sandhills and Pine Ridge overnight and a wintry mix to the east of that as a storm system moves in to Nebraska from Wyoming. Along with the snow, there will be sharply colder temps.
An area from Alliance to Gordon may see as much as 2 to 3 inches of snow. From Oshkosh, Mullen to Valentine, there may be an inch. Further east, from North Platte, Broken Bow to O'Neill, less than an inch is expected.
Areas to the south and east of the system may see rain, sleet and snow along with isolated thunderstorms this evening.Travel impacts are possible overnight and Friday morning. Black ice is possible, most likely across the Sandhillls. Temps will fall into the teens and lower 20s by Friday morning.
The high temp forecast for today, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Custer County is 55. Friday is for cast for 43 with a chance of wintry mix. Warmer temps will return over the weekend with a Saturday high of 63 and Sunday 57.
