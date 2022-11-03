Weather Nov 3 2022
National Weather Service

NORTH PLATTE - Nov.  3, 2022 - There will be snow in the panhandle in the Sandhills and Pine Ridge overnight and a wintry mix to the east of that as a storm system moves in to Nebraska from Wyoming. Along with the snow, there will be sharply colder temps.

An area from Alliance to Gordon may see as much as 2 to 3 inches of snow. From Oshkosh, Mullen to Valentine, there may be an inch. Further east, from North Platte, Broken Bow to O'Neill, less than an inch is expected.

