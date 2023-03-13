Our recent warmup will abruptly end this week as a low pressure system and strong cold front will cross the Great Plains and return weather to wintry conditions. Precipitation will spread over Nebraska late Wednesday (03/15/23) into Thursday morning. Rain will change to snow throughout the event. Accumulating snow is possible primarily near and east of Hwy 83 (McCook/North Platte/Thedford/Valentine). Wind gusts of more than 40 mph are possible.
featured
Winter to return later this week?
- National Weather Service NORTH PLATTE NEB March 13 2023
-
- Updated
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Mutual release between city and former administrator
- City Administrator no longer with Broken Bow
- CRP informational meetings scheduled; Signup open through April 7
- Special session for city council to ratify termination of city admin
- Snow moving out of central Nebraska
- Mobile Pantry
- Winter returns at least for a day or two
- Nebraska Weekly Gas Price Update
- Update on Hamilton County homicide investigation
- Filling Spring and Early Summer Forage Gaps webinar March 16
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.