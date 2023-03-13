weather march 13 2023

Our recent warmup will abruptly end this week as a low pressure system and strong cold front will cross the Great Plains and return weather to wintry conditions. Precipitation will spread over Nebraska late Wednesday (03/15/23) into Thursday morning. Rain will change to snow throughout the event. Accumulating snow is possible primarily near and east of Hwy 83 (McCook/North Platte/Thedford/Valentine). Wind gusts of more than 40 mph are possible.

