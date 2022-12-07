The Winter Weather Advisories for snow and possible freezing rain have been extended north and west, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Custer, Loup, Blaine, Brown, Logan, Lincoln,frontier and Hayes Counties in Nebraska are now in as advisory that begins at midnight tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022) and is valid until 6 p.m. CT Thursday, Dec. 8.
Some freezing drizzle or light freezing rain is possible with a changeover to snow. Ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch are possible, with one to two inches of snow possible in some areas.
