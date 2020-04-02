A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY (04/03/2020) for the following counties in Nebraska Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler including the cities of Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, and Ericson.
Freezing drizzle and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY (04/03/2020) for the following counties in Nebraska Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
Freezing drizzle and snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY (04/03/2020) for the following counties in Nebraska Garden-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, and North Platte.
Freezing drizzle and snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
Temps are forecast to return to the upper 30s and lower 40s on later in the day Friday (April 3, 2020).
