A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 3 a.m. to midnight for the following counties in Nebraska: Boyd-Rock-Holt-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Logan-Custer including the cities of Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Stapleton and Broken Bow.
A wintry mix, including freezing drizzle or freezing rain, is anticipated to affect the area late Thursday night through early Friday. Freezing drizzle or rain is anticipated to promote hazardous conditions stemming from a light glaze of ice.
Changeover to predominantly rain or drizzle, and/or snow is expected then in the afternoon with all snow expected by late afternoon.
Meanwhile, moderate southerly winds will switch to the northwest Friday evening due to a strong cold front passing through. Strong winds are expected to develop Friday night with peak gusts forecast as high as 50 mph, highest across northern Nebraska.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commute. Roads and sidewalks could become ice-covered and hazardous.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
A Winter Weather Advisory will also be in affect for south central Nebraska and Lincoln County from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.