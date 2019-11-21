According to the National Weather Service, light snow has ended over central and north central Nebraska and the Winter Weather Advisory that was issued yesterday has been allowed to expire.
Light snow accumulations were observed across parts of western and southwest Nebraska as a result of the quick moving system.
Untreated surfaces could be slick across all of western and north central Nebraska yet this morning due to wet surfaces freezing as temps fell below the freezing mark early this morning.
Gusty northwest winds will continue through most of the day however, no further precipitation is expected. Some very light snow is possible tonight across far southwest Nebraska.
In central Nebraska, highs will be in the 30s. Wind chills this morning could be in single digits across northwest Nebraska and in teens elsewhere. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies gradually changing to mostly sunny skies (Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019).
