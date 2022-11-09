The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in northern Nebraska has been expanded to include Holt, Boyd, Hooker, Thomas and Grant Counties.
Best chance of precipitation is tonight and into Thursday morning. Overall, snowfall amounts have trended lower across the northwest Sandhills. The highest accumulations are expected to be north into the Dakotas. The Sandhills could see a wintry mix. Other areas may see rain and a wintry mix. Some blowing snow is possible near the Pine Ridge.
There will be strong southerly winds tonight then shifting to strong northwest winds after the front moves through. Much colder temperatures will move in and last through the weekend.
A light glaze of ice is possible tonight over northern Nebraska. Northeast Custer County could also see a light glaze of ice. Be aware of potential slick spots on roads, walkways and elevated surfaces including decks.
Tomorrow (Thursday Nov. 10, 2022), winds could gust from the northwest as high as 45 mph. The strongest winds should occur in the morning and afternoon. Thursday is forecast to be sunny with a high around 35 degrees for the Custer County area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.