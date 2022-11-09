The WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in northern Nebraska has been expanded to include Holt, Boyd, Hooker, Thomas and Grant Counties.

Best chance of precipitation is tonight and into Thursday morning. Overall, snowfall amounts have trended lower across the northwest Sandhills. The highest accumulations are expected to be north into the Dakotas. The Sandhills could see a wintry mix. Other areas may see rain and a wintry mix. Some blowing snow is possible near the Pine Ridge.

Recommended for you