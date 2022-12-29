Dec. 29, 2022 - According to the National Weather Service, the Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. today for a small handful of counties east of Hwy 83 to allow lingering snow to dimish. The Nebraska counties are Custer, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Holt.
Winter Weather Advisory extended to 6 p.m.
- National Weather Service
-
- Updated
