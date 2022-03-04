A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for the following counties in Nebraska: Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes including the cities of Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, and Hayes Center
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and central Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 6 a.m. CST /5 a.m. MST/ Saturday to midnight CST /11 p.m. MST/ Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on very slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as rain, then transition to a wintry mix and eventually all snow.
* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
- Slow down and use caution while traveling.
- Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
