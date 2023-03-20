A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Sandhills as a wintry mix including freezing rain will spread across central Nebraska into Tuesday. A light glaze of ice will be possible, especially on elevated surfaces such as stairs, bridges and overpasses. Conditions will improve as temperatures rise Tuesday afternoon. The mix will be in western Cherry County by 2 a.m., in the Mulln and Ainsowrth area by 4 a.m. and in Custer County by 6 a.m., however, there is low confidence that there will be potential for ice from Curtis to Broken Bow to O'Neill. Still, those out and about in the morning should be aware of the possibility. The ADVISORY is from 4 a.m. tueaday to 4 p.m. Tuesday for the following Nebraska counties: Cherry, Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Keith and Lincoln.

