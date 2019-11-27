According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ TO 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THURSDAY (Nov. 28, 2019) for the following Nebraska counties:
Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur- McPherson-Logan-Custer-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.
* WHAT...A mix of freezing drizzle and light snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west central Nebraska.
* WHEN...From 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
