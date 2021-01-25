A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Custer County and surrounding counties, Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Logan-Lincoln-Hayes-Frontier including the following cities Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Stapleton, Broken Bow, North Platte, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.
The advisory is in effect until midnight tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021). Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected through Monday evening with an additional 1 to 2 inches expected Tuesday giving total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect also for the following counties Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Arthur-McPherson-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Chase including the cities of Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, Champion, Enders, Imperial, and Wauneta.
This advisory is in effect until midnight tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021). Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter storm warnings cover a good part of south central and eastern Nebraska with snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches possible, with more than 12 inches possible in the Nebraska City area.
