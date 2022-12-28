Winter Weather Advisory

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from midnight CS/11 p.m. MST tonight  (Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022) to noon CST/11 a.m. MST tomorrow for  for the following counties in Nebraska: Garfield-Wheeler-Custer-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Broken Bow, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood

  • WHAT...Rain changing to wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
  • WHERE...Portions of central, north central and southwest Nebraska.
  • IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

