A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this evening from 6 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 20, 2019) until 4am Thursday CST for parts of central and western Nebraska.
Rain will transition to snow this evening. There may be a brief period of freezing rain during the transition to snow, mainly across the NW Sandhills. Greatest potential for accumulating snowfall will be across the Winter Weather Advisory area.
The Winter Weather Advisory is for the following counties in Nebraska: Hooker, Thomas, McPherson, Logan, Keith, Perkins and Lincoln and includes the cities of Ogallala, PAxton, Grant and North Platte.
Total accumulations of up to two inches of snow is expected with wind gusts as high as 35 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions.
For the following counties - Sheridan, Cherry, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Deuel, Keith, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes and Frontier - for tonight, rain changing to snow is likely this evening and tonight. Snow accumulation will be light, mainly an inch or less. However locations from far southwestern Nebraska into the central Sandhills, could see a quick burst of 2+ inches. Any snow which does accumulate, could pose a hazard to travel due to slick roadways.
