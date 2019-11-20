Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 15F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low around 15F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of snow 50%.