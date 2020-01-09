Winter will bring light snow to central Nebraska overnight tonight (Jan. 9, 2020) and into Friday according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The greatest potential for accumulations of up to two inches are across the western Sandhills and into southwest Nebraska. Gusty winds to 30 mph are possible. Subzero wind chills are possible in the coverage area with the coldest readings as low as -15 across north central Nebraska.
Snow is expected to taper off Friday late afternoon and early evening. The strongest winds are expected Friday afternoon and evening. The coldest wind chills will be late Friday night through Saturday morning.
Though snowfall shouldn't accumulate more than an inch or two in the area, high winds could cause visibility restrictions. Slick conditions on roads and walkways will be possible.
For the Broken Bow and Custer County area, the heaviest snow should occur between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday (01/10/2020).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.