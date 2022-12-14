National Weather Service NORTH PLATTE Neb (Dec. 14, 2022) While some areas may not be seeing snow right now and the sun has even peeked through clouds in some places, the current winter storm is not done with Nebraska quite yet. A BLIZZARD WARNING remains in effect in parts of northern and western Nebraska as winds gusts up to 40 and 50 mph makes for dangerous travel conditions.

A WINTER STORM WARNING and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY also remain in effect for parts of central and northeastern Nebraska.

