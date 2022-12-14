National Weather Service NORTH PLATTE Neb (Dec. 14, 2022) While some areas may not be seeing snow right now and the sun has even peeked through clouds in some places, the current winter storm is not done with Nebraska quite yet. A BLIZZARD WARNING remains in effect in parts of northern and western Nebraska as winds gusts up to 40 and 50 mph makes for dangerous travel conditions.
A WINTER STORM WARNING and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY also remain in effect for parts of central and northeastern Nebraska.
There will be additional and significant snow accumulation is some areas, namely far northern Nebraska around Gordon and northeastern Nebraska around O'Neill and Plainview. Gordon could see another six inches of snow before the storm system completely exits the region. Cherry, Rock and Brown Counties could see another inch or less.
Strong winds will continue through Friday. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely. Broken Bow could see a high wind gust of 49 mph. There can be areas of blowing snow which may reduce visibilities.
Looking ahead, much of the US is forecast to have below normal temperatures for the next six to 10 days, including the eastern half of Nebraska. Broken Bow may see wind chills in the negative single digits through the 18th and then -11 and -10 the 20th and 21st.
Be sure and dress for cold weather; layers are your best protection. Take care of livestock and outdoor animals. Make sure pets have food, water and shelter.
