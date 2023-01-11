Weather Jan 11 2023

NWS - NORTH PLATTE, NEB - Jan. 11, 2022 - A quick moving storm will bring snow to parts of southwestern and western Nebraska today. Southwestern Custer County may see a trace. As of Wednesday morning, accumulating snow should be well west of a line from Grand Island to Broken Bow to Mullen to Gordon. Sidney and Alliance could receive 2 to 3 inches. Snow may linger into the evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 30 across the region. Wet surface may refreeze over night into Thursday.

