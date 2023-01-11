NWS - NORTH PLATTE, NEB - Jan. 11, 2022 - A quick moving storm will bring snow to parts of southwestern and western Nebraska today. Southwestern Custer County may see a trace. As of Wednesday morning, accumulating snow should be well west of a line from Grand Island to Broken Bow to Mullen to Gordon. Sidney and Alliance could receive 2 to 3 inches. Snow may linger into the evening. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 30 across the region. Wet surface may refreeze over night into Thursday.
Winter weather in the west
- National Weather Service
