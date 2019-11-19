Light snow and/or light freezing precipitation will be possible across western and north central Nebraska Wednesday night and early Thursday morning .
The greatest potential is from 6 p.m. CT Wednesday (11/20/19) through 6 a.m. Thursday (11/21/19).
A fast moving upper level disturbance will spread rain, then light wintry precipitation, then light snow to portions of western and north central Nebraska.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there is still some uncertainty as to snow accumulations and the amount of light freezing precipitation in the transition to snow.
A good part of Custer County may see less than an inch accumulation of snow with an area slightly north of Tryon and Stapleton possibly receiving up to two inches. Areas in Brown, Rock, Holt and Boyd Counties in Nebraska may see one to two inches of snow as well as northern Sheridan County.
