A cold front moving through Nebraska has brought changing weather, from temps in the 80s Sunday and Monday to chilly temps, wind, hail and even snow! Below are some of the reports the North Platte National Weather Service office has received for the area.
Wind
- 59 mph wind gust, thunderstorm, 2 miles SW Eddyville, Neb., 6:31 p.m. Tuesday 04/06/21, ,
- 51 mph, 56 mph gusts, Lexington, Neb. area, shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday 04/06/21,
- 58 mph wind gust, non-thunderstorm, Broken Bow, Neb., 11 a.m. Wednesday 04/07/21,
Hail
- 1 inch, Ansley, 7:38 p.m. Tuesday 04/06/21,
- 1.25 inch, 5 miles SE Oconto, Neb., 6:40 p.m. Tuesday 04/06/21 - pea to half dollar sized hail reported, mostly nickel to quarter size
- 0.88 inch, Sumner, 7:38 p.m., Tuesday, 04/06/21
Snow
- 1 inch snow, Mullen, 7 a.m. Wednesday 04/07/21
- 1.5 inches snow, 16 miles SW Mullen, 8:50 a.m. Wednesday 04/07/21
For central Nebraska, a 50 percent chance of rain and snow remains in the forecast through this afternoon (Wednesday, 04/07/21) with a high around 50 degrees. Tonight there's a 10 percent change of rain. It will be windy then partly cloudy with a low around 31 degrees.
Tomorrow (Thursday, 04/08/21) should be mostly sunny and breezy with a high in the mid-60s.
