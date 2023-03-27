Weather March 27 2023

Snow is forecast to continue into the night for portions of southwestern and western Nebraska. The northeast corner of Colorado could see 8 to 12 inches of snow with the county line area between Garden and Arthur Counties in Nebraska possibly receiving 6 to 8 inches. There could be localized heavier bursts of snow. Interstate 80 will likely be impacted west of North Platte. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Garden, Arthur and Keith Counties. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for counties from Cherry in the north to Lincoln and Red Willow in the south. Custer County is currently not in an advisory or warning and is forecast to see little to no snow.

Recommended for you