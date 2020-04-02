Wintery weather is expected to continue through tonight (Thursday, April 2, 2020). Winter weather advisories remain in effect for portions of Nebraska and surrounding states.
Freezing drizzle should come to an end by late this afternoon and early evening. A full transition to snow is expected to occur around sunset.
Additional ice accumulations up to a glaze are possible. Highest snow total of 1 to 2 inches will be across parts of southwest Nebraska with lesser amounts elsewher.
Very slick conditions will be possible through Friday morning. Reduced visibility from snowfall is possible.
Wind chill values near zero are possible as northerly winds will gust up to 40 mph. Portion of the Pine Ridge may see wind chills in the negative single digits.
Wind chills in Custer and Lincoln Counties should be as low as 5 degrees Friday morning with 0 degree windchills in Cherry County.
Snow should end in most parts of western Nebraska after 1 a.m. Friday (04/03/2020). Snow should end in the Custer and Garfield County areas by 7 a.m.
