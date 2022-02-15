Wintry conditions return to much of Nebraska on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in the wake of a strong cold front. Highs will be in the upper 20s in the north to the mid-30s in the south.
Snow showers will develop in the Panhandle and western Sandhills during the morning and spread east through the afternoon and evening. It could be blustery at times with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Be prepared for slick conditions and periods of reduced visibility.
There will be light accumulations of snow for the northern Sandhills, central Nebraska and southwestern Nebraska. An area from Mullen to Alliance to Sidney to Oshkosh could see one to two inches of snow. Custer County is forecast for a trace of snow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.