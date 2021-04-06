A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Sheridan County in Nebraska.
Snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches are expected across the advisory area with locally higher amounts possible in northern Sheridan County and the Pine Ridge.
Precipitation will start as rain, change to snow tonight and switch back to rain tomorrow morning.
The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon (Tuesday, 04/06/21) to 10 a.m. MDT Wednesday. There is also an Advisory for Dawes and northern Sioux Counties.
For Custer County, the high today will be around 69 degrees with partly sunny skies giving way to a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Tomorrow will be be colder and windy, with a high temp around 49 degrees with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.