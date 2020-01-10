Custer County and Broken Bow could see less than an inch of snow today (Friday, 01/10/20) as light snow spreads from the west to the east this morning and afternoon. Burst of heavier snow could cause quick accumulations and visibility reductions, according to the National Weather Service. Areas of freezing fog are possible this morning.
Strong winds are expected this afternoon and evening. Wind chills could drop to -5F to -15F tonight through Saturday morning.
Winter weather advisories and warning have been issued for parts of Kansas, Missouri and Iowa and far southeastern Nebraska.
Arctic air will move into the area Tuesday and last into Thursday with wind chill readings of -15F to -20F possible Wednesday morning (01/15/20).
