A Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow continues until mid-afternoon for much of central Nebraska. Be prepared for slick conditions and reduced visibility at times.
Snow accumulations may be 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
Custer County is forecast for lesser amounts on the west side of the county (1 to 2) and higher amounts to the east (3 to 4, possibly up to 6 inches in some areas). Broken Bow is forecast for about 3 to 4 inches of snow total.
Snow will gradually end from west to east this morning and this afternoon. Snow is likely in Broken Bow until about noon, with the possibility extending to about 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.