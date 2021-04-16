According to the National Weather Service office in North Platte, winter weather is making its way out of the area this afternoon (Friday, 041621).
Light rain showers will continue this afternoon into early evening. There may wet snow mixed in with the rain however, no additional snow accumulations are expected.
According to reports made to the National Weather Service, the following are some snow totals received.
- 10 inches, Arthur, 10:31 a.m.
- 9 inches, eight miles SW Oshkosh, 10 a.m.
- 8 inches, Ellsworth, 10:20 a.m.
- 8 inches, 29 miles N of Oshkosh, 10 a.m.
- 6.9 inches, Lodgepole, 8 a.m.
- 6.8 inches, Sidney, 11:18 a.m.
- 6 inches, Amherst, 9 a.m., melting quickly
- 6 inches, Kimball, 9 a.m.
- 5 inches, eight miless W Stapleton, 11:49 a.m.
- 4.6 inches, one mile WNW Miller, 9 a.m.
- 4 inches, Whitman, 10:37 a.m.
- 4 inches, Kearney, 8:19 a.m.
- 3.5 inches, two miles NW Eustis, 9:40 a.m.
- 3.3 inches, four miles S Cozad, 7 a.m.
- 3.2 inches, eight miles WSW Callaway, 7 a.m., still snowing
- 3.1 inches, Brady, 7 a.m. overnight total, still snowing
- 3 inches, Chappell, 10 a.m.
- 2.5 inches, Gothenburg, 8:15 a.m.
- 1.5 inches, Mullen, 10:20 a.m.
- 1 inch ten miles E Oshkosh, 10:43 a.m.
All weather advisories have been ended for Nebraska at this time. For Custer County, expect a low temp of 32 overnight with chance of showers then a chance of rain/snow. Saturday should see a high of about 49 with overcast skies and a chance of showers. Saturday nigh should be partly cloudy with a low of 27. Sunday should be sunny with a high of 62.
