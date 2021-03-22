A storm system will bring moisture into portions of western and north central Nebraska today (Monday, 03/22/21) through Wednesday morning.
Expect daytime rain and possible rain/snow mix or snow in the overnights.
Minor snow accumulations of less than an inch (locally 1 to 2 inches) are possible for the eastern Sandhills.
Precipitation type will be highly dependent on low temps (will be right near, or slightly above, freezing)!
The greatest potential for snow is Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.