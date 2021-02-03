Rain will change to snow this evening (Wed. 2-3-21), possibly resulting in a flash freeze and light snow accumulations, mainly for north central Nebraska.
Blustery northwest winds will also result in blowing snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following Nebraska counties Boyd-Rock-Holt-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Custer including the cities of Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, and Broken Bow from 9 p.m. this evening to 9 a.m. tomorrow.
Snow accumulations of around one inch are expected in some areas with locally higher amounts possible. Areas of blowing snow with winds gusting to 40 mph are possible
Rain showers preceding the snow, along with rapidly falling temperatures, may contribute to a flash freeze.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
