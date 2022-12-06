Weather Dec 6 2022

NORTH PLATTE - Dec. 6, 2022 - There’s a possibility of a light glaze of ice Thursday morning on a line and south of Ogallala to North Platte to Broken Now and further northeast. Precipitation will spread from the south with freezing rain possible at the onset, then changing to snow. The highest probably for an inch or more of snow is generally east of Hwy 83.

