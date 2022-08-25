If you have an appointment at Central Nebraska Medical Clinic or Melham’s Specialty Clinic or are headed to the hospital to visit someone, add a few extra minutes to the time it takes to get there. And use 5th Avenue to get to your destination, not Memorial Drive from Hwy 2.

Road work on Memorial Drive has started. Traffic from 5th Avenue east to the Melham Medical Center is one lane and is controlled by flaggers.

