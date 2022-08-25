If you have an appointment at Central Nebraska Medical Clinic or Melham’s Specialty Clinic or are headed to the hospital to visit someone, add a few extra minutes to the time it takes to get there. And use 5th Avenue to get to your destination, not Memorial Drive from Hwy 2.
Road work on Memorial Drive has started. Traffic from 5th Avenue east to the Melham Medical Center is one lane and is controlled by flaggers.
Memorial Drive westbound is closed east of the hospital; the hospital, clinic and park cannot be access from Memorial Drive coming from the east (Hwy 2).
Memorial Drive east of the hospital is open to the Fairgrounds, Broken Bow Animal Hospital and residences but through-traffic to the hospital is not possible.
Broken Bow City Administrator Dan Knoell said the project should be completed in mid-November.
Barricades were put up earlier in the week and milling started today, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.
Emergency access to the emergency department and hospital will be maintained throughout the project.
When driving in the area, slow down, watch for trucks and pay attention to directions from flaggers and workers. Watch out for workers and pedestrians.
