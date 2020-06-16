Work will begin on the new track for Broken Bow Public Schools in about two weeks, according to Superintendent Darren Tobey. Tobey talked briefly about the track at Monday’s school board meeting (June 15, 2010).
At a previous school board meeting, the board had approved the building of a track not to exceed $600,000. Fisher Tracks of Boone, Iowa will build the new track.
The retaining wall at the north end of the track has already been removed. Tobey said work will begin in about two weeks with the pour scheduled for July 6-7.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of new computers and technology as well as new math curriculum. Updates to board policies were also approved. There was preliminary talk of the budget. “I don’t think we’ll ask for any more money that we’ve asked for the last two years,” Tobey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.