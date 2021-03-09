Weather permitting, work will begin March 15, 2021 on Hwy 21 near Oconto, Neb.
Work includes culvert extensions, bridge rehabilitation, asphalt surfacing, earth work, seeding and guardrail beginning south of Oconto at Reference Post 49.67 and extending 12 miles north. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals for bridge work and flaggers and pilot cat for other work.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad has the $5,057,407 contract.
Anticipated completion is Fall 2021.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zone, to buckle up and to put phones down.
