Weather permitting, work will begin April 1, 2021 on Nebraska 97, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Paulsen of Cozad, Neb. has the $10,360,006 contract.
Work includes drainage structures, erosion control and seeding, from Reference post 44+27 to Reference post 56+88.
Traffic will be maintained with a 10-foot width restriction and lane closures utilizing flaggers and a pilot car in addition to temporary traffic signals for a portion of the work at the Dismal River location.
Between May 17 and June 6, a road closure will be in effect.
Anticipated completion is November, 2021.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zone, to buckle up and put phones down.
