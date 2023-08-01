July 31, 2023 (North Platte, Neb.) - Weather permitting, work will begin August 7 on NE-70, east from reference post 75.21 to reference post 87.11, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Paulsen, Inc. of Cozad is the contractor for this project. Work includes bridge repair, asphalt pavement overlay, earth shoulder construction and seeding. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals, lane restrictions, and a pilot car and flaggers. A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is June 2024.
