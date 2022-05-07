Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.