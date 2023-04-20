Broken Bow Public School Superintendent Darren Tobey Serves customers at McDonald's drive-through window yesterday evening, (Wednesday, 04/19/23). Fifty percent of all digital sales (kiosk and app) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. yesterday are to be donated to North Park Elementary School.
Working the window!
