Superintendent Darren Tobey McDonald's April 19 2023

At left, Darren Tobey, Superintendent for BBPS, hands an order to a customer at McDonald's to help fund raise for North Park Elementary School Wednesday, April 19, 2023. At right, Tobey holds the order for the next customer.

 Mona Weatherly

Broken Bow Public School Superintendent Darren Tobey Serves customers at McDonald's drive-through window yesterday evening, (Wednesday, 04/19/23). Fifty percent of all digital sales (kiosk and app) from  4 p.m. to 7 p.m. yesterday are to be donated to North Park Elementary School.

Recommended for you