William Shatner, Captain Kirk of the original “Star Trek” television series and movies, is slated to travel into space on the Blue Origin on Oct. 12, 2021 as a guest of Jeff Bezo, who owns Blue Origin. At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person to go into space. It’s said the trip will last 10 minutes and the rocket will reach an altitude of 66 miles.
If given the opportunity to go up in space like Shatner, would you go? Let us know at our poll at www.custercountychief.com. (Scroll to the lower right corner of the home page to find the poll.)
In our previous poll, we asked about comfort levels on masks, vaccinations and social distancing in local schools. The majority of respondents, 47.4 percent, said restrictions should be tighter. The remaining respondents were split at 26.3 percent between choosing they are comfortable with current restrictions or restrictions should be looser/not exist at all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.