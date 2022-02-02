Many of the Villagers of Taylor have scarves wrapped about them - more than appropriate as today’s high (Wed., Feb. 2, 2022) for central Nebraska is forecast to be 15 degrees with a 20 percent chance of snow. Maps show little or no accumulation east of line from Gordon to North Platte.
Temps will be in the negative single digits overnight for much of Nebraska with wind chills in the negative teens to negative 20.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight CST tonight (02/02/22) until 11 a.m. CST THursday (02/03/22) for the following counties in Nebraska including Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Cody, Eli, Merriman and Kilgore. Wind chills could be as low as 25 below zero. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Warmer weather is on the way with highs on Thursday to be in the low 20s, on Friday in the low 40s and reaching 50 degrees or higher on Saturday.
