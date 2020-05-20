Sargent Irrigation Flag

Sargent Irrigation raises a United States Flag high to pay tribute to WWII POW veteran R. Paul Robinson Wednesday morning.

The public was invited to help pay tribute to WW II POW veteran R. Paul Robinson Wednesday morning on his way to his private graveside service at Broken Bow Township Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. He was 97. To read his full obituary see the May 21, 2020 Custer County Chief edition.

