This morning (Friday, Sept. 2, 2022), World War II veteran Wayne Mills of Broken Bow, with the assistance of other veterans, raised a flag on a new pole at Liberty Square. Mills and his wife, Marvel, reside at Liberty Square Apartments at Melham Medical Center.
For some months, when Scott Reynolds would visit his parents at Liberty Square, he saw the box containing a 20 foot flag pole outside the Mills' residence. He said he finally asked Wayne Mills about it and Mills told him he had to get board approval to install the pole.
Reynolds made one phone call for Mills and on Thursday, the pole was installed.
This morning at 10:30 a.m., Mills, assisted by other veterans and before a crowd of about 30 people, raised the first flag on the pole.
"I've seen this box outside their door for a long time," Reynolds said. "I know Wayne's awesome dedication to our country. It's time to put this up so he has an American flag he can wake up and look at."
There is a solar light on the pole so that the flag can fly 24 hours a day.
Read more about the new flagpole purchased by Wayne and Marvel Mills and now proudly displaying the Stars and Stripes at Liberty Square in the Sept. 8, 2022 issue of the Chief.
