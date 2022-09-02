This morning (Friday, Sept. 2, 2022), World War II veteran Wayne Mills of Broken Bow, with the assistance of other veterans, raised a flag on a new pole at Liberty Square. Mills and his wife, Marvel, reside at Liberty Square Apartments at Melham Medical Center.

For some months, when Scott Reynolds would visit his parents at Liberty Square, he saw the box containing a 20 foot flag pole outside the Mills' residence. He said he finally asked Wayne Mills about it and Mills told him he had to get board approval to install the pole.

